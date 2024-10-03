Shimla – A suspected chemical spill in the Giri River has disrupted water supply to several areas of Shimla district, after a white, foamy liquid was detected flowing into the river from a nearby Parala processing plant. The Jal Shakti Department immediately halted water extraction from the affected area, raising concerns about the potential contamination of drinking water for Shimla city and surrounding regions.



Local residents first noticed the unusual liquid in Giri Khad on Wednesday afternoon and immediately informed the Jal Shakti Department. Upon inspection, the department halted water extraction from the affected area to prevent the contaminated water from reaching homes. “As soon as our team saw the white liquid in the water, the supply was stopped. We have informed the police and district administration for further investigation,” said an official from the department.

The Giri River is a key source of drinking water for Shimla city and surrounding areas like Theog and Matiyana. Although pumping stations for Shimla city are located a few kilometers downstream from the affected site, authorities are taking precautions to ensure the city’s water supply remains safe. The water supplied to Shimla is chlorinated, and additional samples are being collected for testing. Sahil Sharma, a communication expert from the water company, confirmed that no contamination has been detected at the Giri pumping station so far.

The Jal Shakti Department has also filed a formal complaint with district administration to investigate the nature of the liquid and the plant responsible for the leak. “Throwing chemicals or hazardous substances into rivers and ravines is a criminal act, and strict action will be taken against those responsible once the investigation is complete,” said a department official.

The administration has mobilized teams to the area for further testing and analysis. The investigation will determine whether the leaked liquid is harmful to public health and its source. For now, residents in affected areas have been advised to use alternative water sources until the issue is resolved.