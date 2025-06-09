Deputy CM Meets Nitin Gadkari; Pushes for Road Infrastructure, Industrial and Pilgrim Connectivity

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to extend the validity of All India taxi permits from 12 to 15 years, aligning it with the national vehicle scrapping policy. He raised the demand during a meeting at the Union Minister’s residence in New Delhi and highlighted the growing concerns of taxi operators across the hill state.

Agnihotri pointed out that Himachal Pradesh’s development hinges largely on expanding its road and bridge infrastructure, given the state’s tough terrain and limited connectivity options. He thanked the Centre for its ongoing support and sought further assistance in key areas.

He also requested the release of ₹7.63 crore pending under the Centre’s special assistance scheme for capital investment, specifically for scrapping old vehicles.

To improve strategic and industrial connectivity, the Deputy CM proposed declaring the Nangal–Jaijon road as a National Highway, noting its significance for the upcoming bulk drug park. A DPR worth ₹429 crore has been prepared and will be submitted under the Gati Shakti scheme, he added.

Seeking to boost religious tourism, Agnihotri urged the Union Minister to extend the proposed four-laning of NH-503A from Amritsar–Hoshiarpur to Jhaleda via Bankhandi, a 15-km stretch. He said the extension would benefit pilgrims travelling to Shri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Chintpurni.

He also raised the issue of improved road connectivity between Chandigarh and the Baddi industrial hub, a matter which Gadkari confirmed is under active consideration by the Central government.

Additionally, the Deputy CM requested approval for upgrading the link road from Jaijon Modh to Tahliwal Chowk via Bhai-Ka-Modh and constructing three bridges along the stretch, seeking ₹48.69 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Union Minister Gadkari assured full cooperation and directed officials to process the proposals promptly. He also asked the Himachal government to submit the DPR under the Gati Shakti scheme without delay.