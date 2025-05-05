Cabinet also gives nod to online filing in Revenue Courts, AIIMS Bilaspur expansion, and new high-rise complex in Shimla

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved to relocation of the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department from Shimla to Dharamshala. The Wildlife Wing will now function from the CPD KFW Project Office building in Dharamshala, Kangra district. In a related move, the CPD KFW Project Office will be shifted to the office premises of the Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dharamshala, which will be vacated.

The Cabinet also cleared the Himachal Pradesh Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025 under the Revenue Department. These rules will allow the Revenue Courts to handle applications, appeals, reviews, and other petitions through an online process.

To improve recruitment transparency and efficiency, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has been authorised to determine examination fees for recruitment tests. The Cabinet also approved fresh guidelines for requisitioning vacancies, the selection process, and issuing appointment letters across departments. A Cabinet Sub-Committee will look into future recruitment reforms.

In a bid to check unregulated development, the government has decided to prepare development plans for Shri Chintpurni Special Area (Una), Sarahan Special Area (Shimla), and Bhota Planning Area (Hamirpur). These plans aim to control unplanned rural growth and haphazard commercial expansion along highways.

To strengthen the public transport network, the Cabinet sanctioned 350 new stage carriage routes and additional extra routes. Private operators will now be allowed to run 18-seater tempo travellers based on local demand.

Healthcare services are also set to get a boost with the filling of 81 Medical Officer posts, including 68 Casualty Medical Officers and 13 in other key roles. These appointments will enhance emergency services, trauma care, and cancer facilities across medical colleges. The Cabinet further approved the recruitment of 18 FACT and FACT Plus qualified professionals in the Forensic Services Department to strengthen forensic capabilities.

To meet Shimla’s growing urban infrastructure demands, the Cabinet approved the construction of a modern commercial complex with two high-rise buildings of 14 and 17 storeys at Mohal Chotta Shimla, Dehat Shimla. The complex will offer modern amenities and ample parking to ease administrative and commercial congestion.

In the rural sector, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has been designated as the service provider on behalf of Panchayats for drinking water schemes funded under the 15th Finance Commission.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of 21-09 bighas of land at Mauja Changar Palasiyan in favour of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for Phase-II and Phase-III expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur, free of cost.