Shimla: In a major step toward urban development, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the upgradation of Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi to Municipal Corporations. The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Saturday in Shimla, aims to enhance governance in these rapidly growing urban areas.

The Cabinet also decided to elevate Nadaun and Jabli to the status of Municipal Councils. Further, six new Nagar Panchayats—Sandhol, Dharampur, Barsar, Bhoranj, Bagana, and Kunihar—have been formed to improve local governance in these regions.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of new areas within the jurisdiction of several urban local bodies, ensuring that urbanization-related challenges are addressed effectively.