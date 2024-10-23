In a significant move to enhance healthcare education and services, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved introducing Post Graduate (PG) courses at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC), Hamirpur. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision, which also includes the creation and filling of several key faculty positions. Six associate professor posts and 10 assistant professor posts will be filled in critical departments such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, and Radiology.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for more specialists in the healthcare system, noting that they are essential for improving patient care in medical colleges and hospitals. “Specialists form the backbone of healthcare services, and introducing PG courses is vital to developing a strong cadre of medical professionals,” said Sukhu.

Acknowledging the growing patient load at RKGMC, Sukhu stressed that introducing PG courses would help address the region’s rising demand for quality healthcare. He further announced that essentiality-cum-feasibility certificates have been issued for starting PG programs in Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Physiology, signalling the expansion of medical education in these areas as well.

In addition to academic advancements, the State Government has sanctioned the creation of 150 nursing personnel posts at RKGMC, Hamirpur, aiming to improve patient care and working conditions for the nursing staff. The government is working to ensure better patient-to-nurse ratios, including a 1:1 ratio in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 1:2 in labour rooms, and 1:4 in antenatal general wards. These measures aim to optimize healthcare delivery and ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care.