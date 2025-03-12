Shimla: In a late evening meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh government approved the new excise policy for the financial year 2025-26. The policy, which will be implemented through an auction and tender process, is expected to generate revenue of approximately Rs 2,850 crore for the state.

Apart from the excise policy, significant administrative reforms were also announced. The state government has introduced a change in the recruitment process for Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts. Under the revised system, concerned departments will now recommend the Personnel Department to fill the vacancies, streamlining the process.

In a move to provide relief to economically weaker sections, the government has increased the income limit for Below Poverty Line (BPL) selection from Rs 36,000 to Rs 50,000 annually. To ensure transparency in the BPL selection process, amendments to the BPL list will begin in April 2025. A two-member committee comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Block Development Officer (BDO) will oversee the verification of BPL families recommended by Gram Sabhas. Any objections regarding the final list can be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner for review and resolution.

Additionally, approval was granted for the verification of nursing, paramedical, ministerial, and other supporting staff. This verification process will be conducted at the Health Directorate and Director Medical Education (DME) level.

Addressing the delays in certificate issuance due to the ongoing strike of Patwaris and Kanungos, the Chief Minister has delegated the authority to issue certificates such as Himachal Bonafide, Caste, and Economically Weaker Section certificates to SDMs, Tehsildars, and Naib Tehsildars. Candidates can now obtain these documents by presenting an affidavit before the respective authorities.