Shimla: In a crucial development, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has given the go-ahead for the announcement of results for Post Codes 903 and 939. The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has been authorized to release the results while keeping five posts under Post Code 903 and six posts under Post Code 939 vacant. These positions will remain on hold until the ongoing investigations and court proceedings conclude.

This decision comes in the wake of a broader review of recruitment processes in the state, ensuring transparency and accountability. The investigation into certain posts under these codes is part of the government’s efforts to maintain fairness in hiring practices.

In addition to the recruitment decisions, the Cabinet approved several other significant measures, including the elevation of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan as the apex institution for school and teacher training at the state level. This move aims to enhance the quality of education by focusing on academic research and professional development for teachers.

Furthermore, the Cabinet extended the benefits of the ‘Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna’ to meritorious students pursuing professional and vocational courses at overseas educational institutions. Under this scheme, students will be able to avail of educational loans at an interest rate of just one percent, providing financial relief to those aspiring to study abroad.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 100 vacant posts of Assistant Forest Guards in the Forest Department, along with 33 posts in the Department of Printing and Stationary. Law enforcement received a boost with the approval of a new police station at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district, alongside the creation and filling of 18 posts to make the station functional. Additionally, six posts were sanctioned for the newly opened Police Post at Hatli in Chamba district.

Other decisions included filling up two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, one post of Dispenser in District Jail Mandi, and several key positions in the Home Department and Advocate General Office, Himachal Pradesh.