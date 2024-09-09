Shimla – In a fresh blow to consumers, cement prices in Himachal Pradesh have surged for the second time in just 20 days. As of Monday morning, leading cement companies—ACC, Ambuja, and UltraTech—have implemented a Rs 15 increase per bag, adding further pressure to construction costs across the state.

The new rates have taken ACC cement to Rs 450 per bag, while ACC Gold has hit Rs 490. Ambuja and UltraTech Cement have followed the same pricing structure, reflecting the uniform hike across the brands. This follows a Rs 10 price increase on August 24, bringing the total hike to Rs 25 per bag in less than three weeks.

This sudden and significant rise has alarmed both consumers and those in the construction sector, as cement is a key raw material. The cumulative hike is expected to have a ripple effect on construction projects, driving up the costs for housing, infrastructure, and small-scale building activities.

“The price increase is a major challenge for us. It is becoming more difficult to manage project costs,” said a local contractor. Many builders and individual consumers have expressed concern about how the rising prices will affect ongoing and future projects, potentially delaying work and stretching budgets.

Despite this, cement companies have remained silent, offering no official explanation for the back-to-back price hikes. Residents are left grappling with the increased financial burden, questioning the timing and necessity of such price jumps.