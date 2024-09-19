Mandi: A section of an under-construction tunnel under Diod village near Pandoh in Mandi district collapsed on Wednesday, sparking panic as a massive pit formed at the site, endangering around 20 houses. The tunnel, part of the Pandoh Bypass Takoli section of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, has been inactive for the last four months due to non-payment issues with contractors. The collapse has not only halted traffic but also raised serious concerns among villagers about the safety of their homes.

The tunnel’s excavation had been completed, but construction was halted four months ago due to non-payment to contractors. On Wednesday, a portion of the tunnel gave way, creating a deep pit alongside the Diod-Hanog road. Villagers, who discovered the pit while inspecting the area, described it as so deep that they couldn’t even hear stones hit the bottom when thrown in.

The collapse has left locals fearing for their safety. Villagers reported that large cracks have appeared in their homes since the tunnel’s construction began. They claimed that previous collapses went unaddressed, and now, with the formation of this new pit, the situation has become even more dangerous. A cowshed located near the site has already been evacuated.

Hanog panchayat representatives have expressed frustration, stating that the damage caused by the tunnel had been repeatedly reported to Shahpurji-Palonji Company, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and local authorities, but no action was taken. “Now, about 20 houses in Diod village are at risk. If something goes wrong here, the company, administration, and government will be responsible,” panchayat members warned.

The tunnel project halted due to financial issues, has raised questions about the safety of the surrounding area. Residents have voiced concerns over the lack of oversight, accusing the company of negligence. Shahpurji-Palonji Company representative has acknowledged the issue and confirmed to depute a team of experts to the site for investigation.

As the region braces for further potential damage, villagers are demanding swift intervention to prevent any more harm to their homes and property.