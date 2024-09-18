Claims of Hindu Temple Remains Under Illegal Mosque; Locals Demand Archaeological Excavation of Site

Mandi: The Municipal Corporation of Mandi has declared the two-storey mosque on Jail Road illegal, ordering the Muslim community to restore the structure to its original form within 30 days. This decision follows an investigation by a specially formed committee, which revealed that the mosque had been illegally expanded from its original 45 square meters to 231 square meters without obtaining the necessary approvals.

According to the report, the mosque was initially built on a 45-square-meter plot. However, the Muslim community demolished the structure and rebuilt it, occupying 231 square meters without submitting a plan to the Municipal Corporation. Additionally, part of the illegal expansion encroached on land owned by the Public Works Department (PWD), which has since been reclaimed after recent disputes.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner HS Rana confirmed that the expansion was unauthorized, stating, “The original mosque was limited to 45 square meters, but the new construction, covering 231 square meters, was carried out without approval from the Municipal Corporation.” The ruling has ordered the community to dismantle the illegal additions and restore the mosque to its original size within 30 days.

The Muslim Welfare Community, represented by Iqbal Ali, acknowledged receipt of the court’s decision and announced that the matter would be discussed in a committee meeting before deciding on their next steps. “We have received the decision, and a further course of action will be decided after consultations,” Ali said.

Claims of Hindu Temple Remains Under the Mosque

Amidst the controversy, local residents have made claims that the remains of a Hindu temple lie beneath the mosque. In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, city residents demanded an archaeological excavation of the site under the supervision of the Archaeological Department. The residents argue that historical records indicate the land may have once belonged to a Hindu temple and have called for an investigation before any further construction or road widening takes place.

The Deputy Commissioner has responded by requesting the residents to provide evidence supporting their claims. Any decisions regarding excavation will be taken once all facts are reviewed.

The decision has added to the existing tensions in the area, as the community awaits further discussions, while locals continue to push for excavation of the alleged temple remains. The Municipal Corporation’s ruling, combined with the demands for archaeological investigation, has set the stage for potentially heightened disputes in the coming weeks.