In Bhavarna, Palampur subdivision of Kangra district, a serious case of land registration fraud has emerged involving the use of a fake agricultural certificate. The fraudulent activity, which involved registering land in the name of a non-Himachali individual, has prompted an investigation ordered by SDM Palampur, Netra Maiti.

The controversy revolves around a land transaction where a non-Himachali person, who has been residing in Bhavarna for several years, acquired land using a counterfeit agricultural certificate. The certificate, which was supposed to validate the land buyer’s eligibility, was falsely issued in the name of Anwar Mohammad, a local resident of Chowki Khaleth. Anwar Mohammad, who has only two daughters and no sons, was incorrectly listed as the father of the land buyer, indicating that the certificate was entirely fake.

Anwar Mohammad discovered the misuse of his name and the fraudulent certificate only two days ago. He expressed his shock and frustration over the fact that such a certificate could be used to facilitate a land deal, highlighting the severity of the administrative lapse involved.

Upon learning about the fraudulent certificate, SDM Netra Maiti promptly initiated an investigation into the matter. SDM Maiti stated that if the investigation uncovers any evidence of fraud, the case will be referred to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra for further action. This move is aimed at addressing the procedural lapses and ensuring accountability within the local administration.

Bhavarna’s Naib Tehsildar, Sanjeev Kumar, has raised concerns about the registration process. Kumar questioned how the Patwari responsible for issuing the certificate failed to verify its authenticity and why no revenue officer scrutinized the document before it was used in the land transaction.

The incident has brought to light significant issues with land registration procedures in Bhavarna. The use of a fake certificate not only undermines the integrity of land transactions but also raises serious questions about the effectiveness of administrative checks and balances within the revenue department.

As the investigation unfolds, the administration will need to address these procedural flaws and implement stronger verification processes to prevent future incidents of fraud. The case serves as a critical reminder of the need for rigorous oversight in land registration and administrative processes to ensure transparency and integrity in public dealings.