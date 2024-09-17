Shimla: Shimla Municipal Corporation Kasumpati Councilor Rachna Sharma, along with former Deputy Mayor Rakesh Sharma and other local representatives, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shimla, demanding an immediate ban on gatherings at an illegal mosque in the Kasumpti area. The delegation highlighted concerns about the gathering of people from a particular community, stating that it is creating tension in the local market and could lead to potential unrest.

According to Councilor Sharma, the structure in question has been declared illegal by the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, and yet, members of the community continue to assemble there, disrupting the peace and stability of the area. “The Municipal Corporation has already condemned the illegal construction. However, the gatherings continue, affecting the atmosphere of Kasumpti market,” she said.

Local Residents’ Concerns

Residents of the Kasumpti market area have voiced their concerns about the situation. According to locals, none of the individuals gathering at the mosque are permanent residents of the area. “There is no information about who these people are, where they are from, or where they live. Most of them are not registered, and this is leading to unease among the residents,” one of the representatives in the delegation stated. The absence of clear identification and registration of these individuals has heightened the community’s anxiety, with many fearing potential security issues if the matter is not addressed promptly.

The delegation has warned the administration, police, and Municipal Corporation that failure to take timely action could escalate the problem. “If this matter is ignored, the authorities will be held responsible for any adverse outcomes,” the memorandum stated.

Controversy Over Land Ownership

In a related development, the Waqf Board has claimed ownership of the land where the mosque is situated, further complicating the situation. However, revenue records indicate that the land is actually owned by the central government, with an organization illegally occupying it. Allegations have surfaced regarding the illegal transfer of this land’s occupation to an organization, with suspicions of involvement by officials in the revenue department. The Municipal Corporation had already declared the mosque structure illegal and had issued an order for its demolition.

The issue of land ownership and the illegal transfer is now under scrutiny, with growing concerns over the role of local officials in facilitating the occupation. The involvement of the revenue department has only added to the complexity of the situation, raising questions about potential irregularities in the land allotment process.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation’s demolition order remains in place, but tensions continue to rise as the issue remains unresolved. Local authorities are expected to take further action to ensure compliance with legal rulings and maintain peace in the area.

Recent Protests by Locals

A few days ago, local residents also protested against the illegal structure and demanded its immediate removal, along with a ban on gatherings at the site. The protest reflected growing frustration among the community, with locals urging the administration to take swift action. The demonstrators emphasized that the illegal construction and unregulated gatherings are threatening the peace and security of the area, adding to the urgency of the matter.