New Delhi/Shimla: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s July 2 order directing the cutting of apple trees grown on encroached forest land. The bench, comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran, and Justice NV Anjaria, passed the stay while hearing a petition filed by former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Tikendra Singh Panwar, and advocate Rajiv Rai.

The petition challenged the High Court’s order that had instructed the Forest Department to remove apple orchards from forest land, replant native forest species in their place, and recover the cost from the alleged encroachers as arrears of land revenue.

The petitioners argued that the High Court’s order was arbitrary, inconsistent with legal and environmental principles, and posed a serious threat to the fragile ecology and economy of Himachal Pradesh. The petition emphasised that felling apple trees during the ongoing monsoon season would heighten the risk of landslides and soil erosion in the already vulnerable Himalayan region, which falls under seismic zone IV and V.

The petition stated, “Apple orchards are not mere encroachments, but contribute significantly to soil stability, provide habitat to local fauna, and serve as the economic backbone of Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of families are dependent on apple cultivation for their livelihood.”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising on the ground. The Himachal Kisan Sabha and local apple producers have announced a protest at the Secretariat in Shimla on July 29. Farmers plan to demand an immediate halt to the eviction process, sealing of houses, and proposed demolitions linked to alleged forest encroachments.

The case has once again brought into focus the complex interplay between environmental regulations and the livelihood of thousands of apple growers in the state. While authorities cite the need to protect forest land from illegal occupation, growers argue that abrupt actions without rehabilitation and alternative policies jeopardise both ecology and economy.