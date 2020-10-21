Shimla: Northern Railways after a gap of almost seven months resumed its train services in view of the festive season.

The seven coach special train 04515/04516 Kalka-Shimla Express Special will run daily till 30 November, 2020.

The train 04515 on October 21, 2020 departed from Kalka at 12.10 pm arrived at Shimla at 5.10 pm.

On October 22, 2020, the special train 04516 will depart from Shimla at 10.40 am and reach Kalka at 4.10 pm.

“Following the Standard Operating Protocol owing to COVID-19 the passengers will have to get there bookings done either online or at railway counters in advance. No unreserved passenger will be allowed to board the train,” said Shimla Railway Station Superintendent, Prince Sethi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also tweeted announcing the services being resumed on October, 2020.

The Kalka Shimla railway line in 2008 was declared a UNESCO World Heritage line.