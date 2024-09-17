The long-anticipated 600-meter flyover on the Solan-Shimla National Highway-5 at Chambaghat has officially opened to the public, initially allowing small vehicles to use the new route. This major development is part of the broader project aimed at widening the Chambaghat-Kaithlighat section of NH-5. Following an inspection by Railway officials on September 9, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave the green light for the flyover’s operation, providing much-needed relief for commuters.

Flyover to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

For years, heavy traffic congestion has plagued the Solan-Shimla route, especially during peak tourist and apple seasons, with areas like Chambaghat becoming bottlenecks. The new flyover, which spans a railway line, is set to revolutionize traffic management by significantly reducing congestion. Vehicles can now bypass busy intersections and avoid the frequent delays caused by the railway crossing.

The Solan-Shimla road, particularly Chambaghat, often experienced severe jams, causing frustration for daily commuters and tourists alike. With this flyover in place, the travel time on the highway is expected to decrease significantly, offering smoother, uninterrupted journeys, especially during rush hours.

Technological Features of the Flyover

The flyover, constructed by M/s Airef Engineers Private Limited (AEPL), is the longest bridge on the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat section of NH-5, measuring 600 meters and featuring 19 spans. According to Anand Dahiya, Project Director of NHAI Shimla, 18 of the spans are 30.5 meters each, with one span measuring 51.48 meters in height. The approach lengths are 175 meters on the Solan side and 350 meters on the Shimla side.

Built using a steel composite girder, the structure offers superior load capacity, durability, and strength. Special prestressing techniques were employed during construction to accommodate heavy vehicle loads. The newly opened flyover provides a vital separation between vehicles and the railway crossing, ensuring a safer and more efficient traffic flow.

The benefits of this flyover extend beyond traffic congestion relief. The structure promises to improve safety by eliminating traffic delays at the railway crossing and reducing the risk of accidents. By offering a direct route over obstacles, the flyover is also expected to lower fuel consumption and increase overall efficiency for commuters.

The service roads on both sides of the railway over-bridge have been completed, making access to key areas such as the Directorate of Mushroom Research at Chambaghat, Solan city, and the industrial area in Chambaghat much easier. Local residents and businesses, including those in Basal village, are also set to benefit from improved connectivity.

Though the flyover was completed in July, its opening was delayed by three months due to pending inspection by Railway officials. NHAI pursued the issue continuously, and after approval in September, the flyover was finally opened to the public.

The new flyover marks a significant improvement for Solan-Shimla road travellers. It not only helps reduce the notorious traffic congestion at Chambaghat but also ensures that road users, including tourists and apple growers, can enjoy safer and quicker journeys. As the Chambaghat-Kaithlighat section continues to be widened, this development is seen as a major step towards a smoother and more efficient road network in the region.