Solan — The Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Solan, has achieved a breakthrough that could change the future of mushroom cultivation in the state. Turkey tail mushrooms, scientifically known as Trametes versicolor and renowned globally for their medicinal value, are now ready for commercial farming. For the first time, the Directorate will provide cultivation technology to farmers and showcase it at the National Mushroom Fair on September 30.

Traditionally found growing on tree stumps in forests, turkey tail mushrooms are highly sought after in international markets, fetching up to ₹20,000 per kilogram in dried form. With the new techniques developed in Solan, this mushroom can now be cultivated on sawdust and wood, marking a shift from earlier experiments that used wheat straw. Trials at the Directorate have produced multiple flushes from a single bag, raising hopes of profitable yields for growers in the state.

The mushroom’s true value, however, lies in its health benefits. Extensive research worldwide has highlighted its role in strengthening the immune system, largely due to compounds like polysaccharide-K (PSK) and polysaccharide peptide (PSP). These compounds stimulate natural killer cells and other immune responses, helping the body fight infections and resist disease. In countries such as Japan, extracts of turkey tail are already approved as an adjunct therapy in cancer treatment, where they are used alongside chemotherapy and surgery to improve patient outcomes.

Medical studies have shown that turkey tail helps in preventing the growth of breast, lung, prostate, and colorectal cancer cells. It is also known to reduce the weakness caused by chemotherapy and accelerate recovery, making it a valuable support for cancer patients. Rich in antioxidants, the mushroom lowers oxidative stress in the body and reduces inflammation, which is considered beneficial in preventing chronic illnesses. Research has also pointed towards its positive impact on gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria and suppressing harmful microbes, thereby improving overall immunity and well-being.

Scientists at DMR believe that the commercial cultivation of turkey tail could open a new chapter for farmers in Himachal Pradesh. With rising global demand for medicinal mushrooms and growing awareness about natural therapies, the introduction of this crop is expected to bring both economic and health benefits. The Directorate’s efforts not only aim at empowering farmers with a profitable crop but also at making an important medicinal resource available for wider use in the country.