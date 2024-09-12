Urges Graduates to Contribute to Nation’s Growth, Highlights NEP 2020 Implementation

Mandi – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today awarded degrees to 333 students at the first-ever convocation of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, where he was the Chief Guest. In addition to conferring degrees, the Governor presented medals to 36 meritorious students, including 12 gold medalists, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements.

In his address, Governor Shukla congratulated the graduates and praised the university for its impressive progress since its establishment. He commended SPU’s phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the formation of the Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell, and the creation of various academic committees, describing these initiatives as key steps toward fulfilling the university’s vision for holistic education.

“Today’s convocation is not just a ceremony to confer degrees but a significant milestone in your lives,” Shukla said, addressing the students. He emphasized that education is a lifelong journey and urged graduates to keep expanding their knowledge and skills. He highlighted the rich intellectual, moral, and spiritual foundations of India’s education system, noting how these principles are reflected in NEP 2020’s focus on well-rounded development.

The Governor expressed confidence in the university’s potential to become one of the nation’s leading institutions in the coming years. He also spoke of India’s youthful population, with over 55% of the country under the age of 25, and stressed the importance of their role in shaping India’s future. Shukla pointed to India’s projected growth, stating that by 2030, the nation is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy, to attain developed-nation status by 2047. He urged graduates to contribute not only to their success but also to the progress of the country and the state.

Rajiv Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar and Guest of Honour, advocated for a multidisciplinary approach to education, emphasizing the importance of research-driven innovation to position India as a global leader. He highlighted the growing role of AI and drone technology in sectors such as agritech and food processing and called for their integration to drive India’s development forward.