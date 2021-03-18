“We are expecting a total recovery of Rs 362 Crore by 21 March” Rohan Thakur

Shimla: The lucrative scheme, Chief Minister’s Himachal Pradesh Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2019 launched by State Excise and Taxation Department is proving to be a big success in terms of collection of government revenue as Rs 318 crore, has been recovered upto 16 March.

The recoveries under this scheme has provided a much-needed boost to the state’s stressed tax revenues owing to Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Legacy resolution scheme initiated by the State Excise and Taxation Department crossed the vital Rs 300 crore collection barrier this week, said Himachal Pradesh State Taxes and Excise Commissioner, Rohan Chand Thakur.

“We are expecting a total recovery of Rs 362 Crore by 21 March. The total expected recovery under the scheme is equal to one-month GST collections of the state,” he said.

The highest collection was observed this month alone as Rs 130 crore has already been recovered and recovery of additional Rs 44 Crore is expected within the next 3-4 days, he informed.

Revenues stuck due to long pending litigation have been realized by this huge effort put in by the departmental officials,” said Thakur.

“The scheme was introduced to settle the pending legacy cases of all subsumed laws and recover the arrears and many of settled cases were under dispute for over a decade and were involving huge litigation cost in respect to time as well as the revenue for the state and taxpayers both.

Furthermore, it has also saved the time as well as litigation cost of the department,” he said.

The major cases settled with the prominent taxpayers are P & G and Gillette, Marico Ltd Parwanoo, M/S ITC Limited Parwanoo, Dabur India Parwanoo, JP Associates, and JSW Hydro Power Limited, M/S Pidlite Industries, Nestlé India Limited Tahliwal, M/S Blue Star Limited Kala Amb, M/S Indag Rubber, M/S Vodafone Cart Road, P & G Hygiene and Healthcare Parwanoo, M/S Deepak Spinners BSNL.

Although the scheme was launched in January 2020, however the revenue flows started mainly from October last year.

Recoveries made in October 2020 was Rs 17 crore, December 2020 was Rs 45 crore, which rose significantly Rs 104 crore in January 2021 and has crossed Rs 130 crore in the month of March so far.