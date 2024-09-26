Shimla – Ajay Sharma has assumed the charge as Director (Personnel) at SJVN. His appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Government of India. In his new role, Sharma will oversee the company’s Human Resource and Legal functions, while also heading SJVN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Foundation.

Upon assuming charge, Sharma expressed his excitement, stating, “I am honoured to take on this new role and look forward to contributing to SJVN’s mission of sustainable growth and excellence in the power sector.” His leadership is expected to enhance SJVN’s workplace culture while aligning its human resource policies with the company’s long-term goals.

Sharma brings over two decades of experience in Human Resources and Industrial Operations. Since joining SJVN in 2009 as a Manager, he has been instrumental in key HR initiatives such as enhancing employee engagement, developing comprehensive training programs, and improving organizational efficiency through technology integration. For his leadership, Sharma has received the ‘People Choice SJVN Star Award’ twice since 2019.

Before his tenure at SJVN, Sharma worked with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from 1996 to 2009, where he held the position of Head of Mechanical Maintenance at the Bokaro Steel Plant. His work earned him the ‘Outstanding Employee of the Year’ award in 2007.

Born on April 8, 1974, in Khargat village, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, Sharma completed his schooling at Government Senior Secondary School, Khargat. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, an MBA in Human Resource Management from IGNOU, and an Executive Development Program certification in HRM from XLRI, Jamshedpur.