Shimla — Himachal Pradesh has experienced one of the heaviest monsoon seasons in recent years, with official data showing 136 percent excess rainfall in September alone and 45 percent additional downpour recorded across the entire season so far. The extreme weather has triggered widespread devastation, claiming 417 lives, leaving 45 people missing, and inflicting a financial loss of ₹4,582 crore due to heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides.

The damages have been severe, with 15,022 structures reported affected. This includes 1,502 houses destroyed, 6,467 partially damaged homes, 6,316 cowsheds, and 594 shops. Torrential rains over the past 48 hours have further worsened the situation, resulting in five more deaths — three in Nihari and two near Pandoh Mohal Suma in Mandi district. Two others remain missing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concern over the loss of lives and property. He directed officials to intensify relief and rescue efforts. Sukhu instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remain vigilant and personally visit the affected areas to ensure timely support to victims.

Restoration of road connectivity, particularly in apple-growing belts, was emphasised as a top priority. The Chief Minister noted that disruptions could severely impact fruit growers by preventing their produce from reaching markets on time. He directed the Public Works Department to restore roads at the earliest and asked for essential services like electricity and water supply to be reinstated promptly in affected regions.

To support the apple economy during this crisis, Sukhu also instructed the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to deploy additional vehicles for transporting apples from collection centres, ensuring growers do not suffer further financial losses.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to safeguarding lives and livelihoods and will ensure that all possible measures are taken to provide relief to those impacted by the continuing monsoon fury.