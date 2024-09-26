Passengers Found in 7 Vehicles, Rs 21,000 Fine Collected

In a crackdown on the misuse of patient vehicles, the RTO Shimla issued challans to seven vehicles for carrying passengers and general patients on restricted roads, including the Ridge and Mall Road in Shimla. The action was taken following complaints that these vehicles, meant for patient transport, were being used to ferry passengers, putting public safety at risk.

On Wednesday morning, the Transport Department set up a blockade on the Ridge to inspect patient vehicles. RTO Shimla, Anil Sharma, confirmed that 14 vehicles were checked, and in seven of them, passengers, attendants, and general patients were found. A fine of approximately Rs 21,000 was collected from the violators. “We had received complaints about patient vehicles being used to transport passengers on the Ridge and Mall Road. Empty ambulances and patient vehicles on restricted roads endanger public safety,” Sharma stated.

The inspection began at 10:00 am, and vehicles passing through the area were stopped and checked. The Transport Department warned vehicle operators that patient vehicles without patients would no longer be allowed to ply these roads. Strict action, including vehicle seizure, will be taken against repeat offenders.

The Transport Department also checked taxis parked at Five Bench near Jakhu. Five taxis were challaned for issues such as expired insurance and missing fitness certificates. Taxi drivers were reminded to adhere to government regulations and keep their documents, including insurance, up to date to avoid penalties.