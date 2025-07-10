Shimla: In the wake of the recent natural disaster in Mandi district, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily shift the academic activities of the College of Horticulture and Forestry in Thunag to Sundernagar. The announcement was made by Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who said student safety was the government’s top priority.

Around 300 students are currently enrolled in the college. Negi said the matter was discussed in detail with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after several students and their parents personally met the CM to express safety concerns and disrupted academic activities.

“The government has directed the Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni, to immediately identify a suitable location in Sundernagar and begin classes without delay,” said Negi. He added that students would be given additional time to prepare for exams since their studies had been affected by the disaster.

Highlighting the vulnerability of the students, Negi pointed out that most of them were living in privately rented accommodations without adequate safety measures. “The previous government started the college without ensuring proper infrastructure. During the recent disaster, students had a narrow escape,” he said.

Negi also informed that admission for 100 new students is currently underway, and to avoid any academic delay, these students will also begin their classes in Sundernagar.

On the broader issue of disaster relief, the Minister criticised the Central Government for its inadequate support to Himachal Pradesh. He said a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) of ₹10,000 crore was submitted after the 2023 disaster, but only ₹2,006 crore was released by the Centre after a delay of two years—of which the State was still required to contribute 25 percent.

He further pointed out that the ongoing 2025 monsoon has caused additional large-scale damage, yet no financial assistance has been released so far by the Central Government.

Negi urged the BJP leadership in Himachal, including BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda and the four BJP MPs, to take up the matter with the Centre. “They should raise their voices to safeguard the interests of the state,” he said.

Welcoming the recent decision of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to accompany the Chief Minister to Delhi, Negi said presenting a united front will strengthen the state’s case for securing adequate relief and rehabilitation funds from the Centre.