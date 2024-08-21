Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is taking steps to repurpose 518 schools that have recently been closed and merged, with plans to shift various government offices currently operating out of private buildings into these vacated school premises. The Education Department has initiated this move by reaching out to major departments, including Panchayati Raj, seeking proposals for relocating their offices to the now-empty school buildings.

This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the school infrastructure, which would otherwise remain unused, is maintained and put to good use. In addition to housing government offices, there is also a consideration to rent these buildings out to Yuvak and Mahila Mandals, further ensuring their utilization and upkeep.

The initiative comes as the state grapples with the challenge of declining student enrollment. Due to a lack of students, the government has closed 99 primary and middle schools and merged 419 others that had fewer than five students each. From September, students from these merged schools will be relocated to nearby institutions, leaving 519 school buildings vacant.

To prevent these buildings from falling into disrepair, the Education Department has decided to make them available for rent. Letters have already been issued to all relevant departments, inviting them to submit proposals indicating which school buildings they would like to occupy.

Furthermore, the government has announced plans to develop a comprehensive policy regarding the future upgrading or opening of schools. This policy is expected to address the changing educational landscape of the state and ensure that resources are used effectively.

In the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly, the Education Minister will present a detailed report on the student-teacher ratio, providing insights into the condition of schools over the past few years. This report is anticipated to highlight the reasons behind the school closures and mergers, offering a clearer picture of the state’s educational challenges.

Once all proposals from the various departments are received, the Education Minister will make the final decision regarding the allocation of these school buildings, ensuring that the transition is smooth and that the infrastructure is effectively utilized.