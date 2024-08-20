Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is set to transform its forensic department with a major infusion of cutting-edge technology and infrastructure enhancements. This overhaul aims to significantly boost the efficiency and reliability of forensic investigations, reducing the time needed to process crime reports and improving evidence accuracy.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, presiding over the H.P. Forensic Sciences Development Board meeting today, detailed the ambitious plans for modernizing the forensic department. Sukhu emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technology to support the department’s crucial role in solving crime cases and enhancing conviction rates in court.

Key initiatives include the introduction of a barcoding system for sample collection, designed to maintain the integrity of evidence and ensure its accuracy. The government will also deploy four new forensic vans to streamline case handling and address the current manpower shortage by filling vacant positions within the department.

As part of the modernization effort, the State Government plans to establish forensic units in six districts: Hamirpur, Una, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. These new District Forensic Units are expected to enhance local forensic capabilities and improve case management efficiency.

Additionally, the department will see the creation of specialized units, including forensic behavioural analysis and food forensic units, to address a broader range of forensic needs. Infrastructure upgrades will accompany these changes to support the enhanced operational capabilities.

Sukhu assured that the State Government is committed to providing all necessary support for the forensic department’s modernization. By implementing these technological advancements and expanding forensic resources, the government aims to ensure more effective crime scene investigations and reliable forensic analysis, ultimately contributing to the state’s overall law enforcement efforts.