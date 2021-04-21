Shimla: In view of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the last few days, the state government on Tuesday has directed all government employees to work from home on Saturdays.

The employees will have to come to the office from Monday to Friday. Only 50 percent staff members will be allowed in the office while rest will work from home.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government and will remain effective from April 22 till further orders.

Pregnant women, persons with disabilities have been exempted from attending the office. These employees will have to work from home.

However, the government has directed the employees who do to not to leave the station. Such employees have been asked to be available via telephone or other means of communication. In case of any exigency of work the employees will have to reach office within two hours.

The timings of arrival and departure of the employees will also be staggered to avoid overcrowding by forming two groups. Working hours of one group will be 10:00 am to 5:00 pm while working hours of second group will be 10:30 am to 5:30pm.

