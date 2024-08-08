SJVN Limited has commissioned India’s largest floating solar park with the completion of its 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project. This landmark achievement marks a significant step in SJVN’s ongoing expansion into the renewable energy sector. The project was executed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, boosting the company’s total installed capacity to 2,466.50 MW.

The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project is located in the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, situated in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. As the largest floating solar park in India, this project also stands as one of the most significant floating solar initiatives in Central and North India. By commissioning this project, SJVN has ventured into the floating solar power segment, further diversifying its renewable energy portfolio.

Developed at a cost of ₹646.20 crores, the project is expected to generate 196.5 million units of energy in its first year of operation. Over 25 years, the cumulative energy generation is estimated to reach 4,629.3 million units, translating into an annual revenue increase of approximately ₹64 crores for SJVN.

Beyond its financial impact, the project is set to play a crucial role in environmental conservation. It is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 2.3 lakh tons, aligning with the Government of India’s mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Additionally, the floating solar panels will contribute to water conservation by reducing evaporation from the reservoir, adding another layer of environmental benefit.

The project was awarded at a competitive tariff of ₹3.26 per unit, following a bidding process conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). A 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been executed between SGEL, RUMSL, and the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), ensuring long-term operational stability for the project.

With this new development, SJVN’s total project portfolio now stands at 56,802.40 MW, encompassing a wide array of projects in hydro, pumped storage, thermal, and renewable energy sectors.