Shimla: In a significant move to bolster the healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, the state Cabinet has approved the creation and filling up of 951 posts across various medical institutions. This decision aims to enhance the staffing and operational capabilities of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties in Chamiyana.

At RPGMC Tanda, 462 posts will be filled, including 14 Medical Officers, four Psychiatrists, and four Clinical Psychologists. The recruitment will also include 300 Staff Nurses, 47 Ward Boys, four Operation Theatre Assistants, two Radiographers, two Transplant Coordinators, 10 Data Entry Operators, five Class-IV employees, 40 Safai Karamcharis, and 30 Security Guards.

In addition, 489 posts will be created and filled in IGMC Shimla and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiyana. This includes 21 Specialist Medical Officers in IGMC Shimla and seven Super-specialty Medical Officers at the Chamiyana Institute. Other positions include 400 Staff Nurses, 43 Operation Theatre Assistants, 11 Nursing Orderly cum Dressers, two Dieticians, one Physiotherapist, and four Data Entry Operators.

Amendments to Mining Rules

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation, and Storage) Rules, 2015. These changes aim to regulate and promote sustainable mining practices in the state.

Under the new provisions, private lands deemed suitable for mining can now be auctioned with the consent of the landowners, who will receive 80% of the annual bid amount. To meet the increasing demand for minerals, the use of machinery for mineral excavation in riverbeds is now permitted, with the allowed depth of mining in riverbeds increased from one meter to two meters.

Furthermore, the amendments introduce new charges, including ₹5 per tonne as Electric Vehicle charges, ₹5 per tonne as online charges, and ₹2 per tonne as milk cess. For materials generated through non-mining activities, a processing charge equivalent to 75% of the royalty (₹140 per tonne) will be payable to the government. Additionally, the removal of sand and gravel from agricultural fields up to a depth of two meters after each monsoon season will now be considered a non-mining activity.

HIM-UNNATI Scheme for Natural Farming

In a move to promote sustainable agriculture, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of the HIM-UNNATI scheme. This initiative aims to encourage natural farming in the state by using a cluster-based approach for the production and certification of chemical-free produce. The scheme is set to establish 2,600 agricultural groups, engaging approximately 50,000 farmers across Himachal Pradesh.

Under HIM-UNNATI, farmers will receive essential capacity-building training and financial assistance, helping to strengthen the rural economy. The scheme also includes a plan to procure natural farming produce, with wheat being purchased at ₹40 per kg and maize at ₹30 per kg.