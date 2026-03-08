Consumers in Himachal Pradesh will now be able to book their next LPG cylinder only 25 days after the delivery of the previous one, following new instructions issued by oil companies. The revised rule came into effect across the state on Saturday.

Under the new system, consumers will not be able to place a refill request before the completion of the 25-day period. The online booking portal and phone-based booking systems will automatically reject any request made before the specified time gap after the last delivery.

Officials said the decision has been taken in view of growing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the uncertainty surrounding global energy supplies. Oil companies aim to maintain a balance in domestic LPG availability and ensure that cooking gas reaches consumers who genuinely require it.

The restriction is also expected to prevent hoarding of LPG cylinders and help maintain a steady supply, particularly in hill states where transportation and distribution of cylinders can sometimes face logistical challenges.

Oil companies have indicated that the rule is a temporary measure and may be relaxed once the international situation stabilises and supply conditions improve. Until then, consumers across the state will have to wait for the mandatory 25-day period before booking their next LPG refill.