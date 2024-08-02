Himachal Pradesh experienced an extraordinary downpour, accompanied by devastating cloudbursts, recording 305 percent more rain than normal in just seven hours. From 10 PM on July 31 to 5 AM on August 1, the state saw an unprecedented 37.7 mm of rain, significantly exceeding the usual 9.3 mm for this period. This deluge, which prompted a red alert, has brought significant challenges to the region.

The recent heavy rainfall marks the first significant downpour of the monsoon season, dramatically narrowing the previously existing rainfall deficit. Prior to this, Himachal Pradesh had received 36 percent less rain than usual during the monsoon season. However, the recent rain has reduced this deficit to 27 percent.

Nine districts—Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu—experienced particularly heavy rain. The recorded rainfall far exceeded normal levels, with Hamirpur witnessing a staggering 811 percent increase. Other districts also reported dramatic increases, with Chamba at 366 percent, Kullu at 453 percent, and Solan at 396 percent above normal levels. In contrast, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts received 7 percent and 20 percent less rain than normal, respectively.

Despite the recent heavy rainfall, the state has still recorded 27 percent less rain than normal for the monsoon season, which began on June 26. From June 26 to August 1, Himachal Pradesh received 266.6 mm of rain, whereas the normal amount for this period is 366 mm.

The heavy rainfall has brought much-needed water to the region, alleviating concerns over a prolonged dry spell. However, the sudden deluge has also wreaked havoc in various parts of the state. Multiple cloudbursts have struck the region, resulting in over 50 persons missing and numerous houses being washed away. Over 450 roads have been closed following landslides, and many water lifting schemes have been badly affected.

Administrations are closely monitoring the situation and have advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The state’s disaster management teams are on high alert, ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise from the excessive rainfall.

While the heavy rain has helped to reduce the seasonal deficit, it has also highlighted the unpredictability of the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh. The recent record rainfall serves as a stark reminder of the need for effective disaster management and preparedness in the face of increasingly erratic weather patterns.