Monsoon Damages Affect 2,421 Water Schemes; Deputy CM Cancels Leaves of Employees, Directs Staff to Remain Vigilant During Monsoon

Shimla: The recent heavy monsoon rains and flash floods on Wednesday night have caused extensive damage to the state’s water supply infrastructure, with the Jal Shakti Vibhag incurring additional losses of around Rs. 44 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in a review meeting with department officers today, revealed that the total losses for the current monsoon season amount to Rs. 196 crore, affecting 2,421 water supply schemes.

Agnihotri revealed that the water supply schemes in Kullu and Shimla districts have been particularly hard hit. The Kurpan scheme in Shimla’s Matiyana area suffered severe damage, with the pump house, machinery, and pipes being washed away, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs. 10 crore. Similarly, the Rampur water supply scheme has incurred damages estimated at around Rs. 8 crore.

To mitigate further damage and ensure the public remains supplied with water, some schemes are being temporarily closed. The department is working diligently to prevent siltation from affecting the water supply. “Efforts are underway to ensure the water supply to the public remains uninterrupted,” Agnihotri stated.

During the current monsoon season, 2,421 drinking water supply, irrigation, and sewerage schemes were affected, of which 1,438 have been temporarily restored. Restoration efforts for the remaining schemes are ongoing at a rapid pace.

In light of the severe weather conditions, all leaves for officers and employees have been canceled until further notice. Agnihotri has directed all department personnel to remain vigilant and responsive during the ongoing monsoon rains.