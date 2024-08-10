Shimla: In a bid to improve the financial stability of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), the Himachal Pradesh government is set to reduce the existing 50% discount on bus fares for women to 25%. Additionally, the government is planning to introduce a minimum fare for school children who currently travel free on HRTC buses. These changes were discussed and approved in a recent cabinet meeting as part of broader efforts to address the financial challenges faced by the state-run transport corporation.

The HRTC has been grappling with significant operational losses, with the cost of running its buses amounting to approximately Rs 80 per kilometer, while the revenue generated is far lower. To cover these losses, the state government has been providing an annual grant of around Rs 700 crore. However, with the state’s economic situation becoming increasingly strained, the government is seeking to reduce this financial burden by implementing stricter measures.

As part of these measures, the cabinet has also decided to discontinue the free travel privilege for police personnel in HRTC buses. This follows a recent decision by the HRTC Board of Directors to double the rates for bus passes used by private school students and holders of concessional cards. The validity period for these passes and cards has also been reduced from two years to one year, further reflecting the corporation’s need to boost revenue.

Despite the challenges, there has been some positive development for the HRTC. The corporation’s management has made strides in increasing monthly revenue, which has allowed it to stabilize salary disbursements. Employees, who previously faced uncertainty about when they would receive their pay, are now receiving their salaries on the first of every month.

The proposed reduction in fare discounts and the introduction of a minimum fare for school children are likely to have a noticeable impact on daily commuters, particularly women and students who have relied on these subsidies. The government’s decision underscores the difficult balance it must strike between providing affordable public transportation and maintaining the financial health of the HRTC.