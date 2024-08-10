Shimla: Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for urgent action to expedite the approval of key infrastructure projects and prioritize the repair of roads damaged by recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. The Minister’s directives came during a high-level review meeting held with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Friday.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 35 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) related to various infrastructure projects are currently pending with NABARD. Minister Singh expressed his concern over the delays and emphasized the need for swift clearance of these DPRs. He directed officials to accelerate all necessary formalities to ensure that these projects can move forward without further delay.

“The timely approval of these projects is crucial for the development of both urban and rural areas in the state,” Singh stated. “Once approved, these projects will significantly enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents across Himachal Pradesh.”

The Minister also took stock of the ongoing efforts to repair roads and bridges damaged by the recent monsoon rains. He emphasized the importance of restoring critical infrastructure as quickly as possible, particularly in disaster-affected areas where damaged roads and bridges serve as vital lifelines for local communities.

“Reestablishing connections to main roads and essential services is a top priority,” Singh said. “We must ensure that repair work is carried out swiftly, efficiently, and with the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Minister Singh instructed officials to prioritize the restoration of key infrastructure and to closely monitor the progress of repair work. He also requested regular updates to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated timelines, minimizing inconvenience to the public and supporting the ongoing recovery efforts.