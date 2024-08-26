Shimla – In a move aimed at promoting the use of Green Cards and encouraging more people to utilize government buses, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has made Green Cards more accessible by allowing their purchase at grocery shops for Rs. 100. Previously, passengers could only obtain Green Cards at HRTC depot offices for Rs. 50, with a validity of two years. However, the price has now been increased to Rs. 100, and the card’s validity has been reduced to one year.

This initiative comes after government instructions to promote the Green Card scheme and attract more passengers to use HRTC buses. By making Green Cards available at general shops, the government aims to eliminate the inconvenience of having to visit depot offices to obtain them.

The Green Card offers a 25% discount on fares for passengers travelling within a 50 km radius daily. This decision is expected to ease the process of obtaining Green Cards, making them more accessible to the general public.

Grocery shopkeepers and authorized individuals can now act as agents of HRTC, selling Green Cards with a commission of Rs. 5 per card. Additionally, bus conductors have also been authorized to sell Green Cards and will receive the same commission.

There is no limit on the number of Green Cards that shopkeepers or individuals can purchase from HRTC offices for resale. All depots have been instructed by the Managing Director’s office to take effective steps to implement this new system.