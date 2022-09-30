Shimla: Controversial BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj has allegedly threatened a school principal of sending him to Kandahar in Afghanistan for not doing him favours.

The Deputy Speaker allegedly said this during a telephonic call and the principal recorded the call.

In the 3:12 minutes-long clip, he was heard asking for the admission of his relative’s kid in a school, for which the principal disagreed.

This irked Hans Raj, who even intimidated him by saying that he will call Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who will then take care of the principal. He even said that he will summon the Principal to appear in the Legislative Assembly.

The clip is being widely shared on social media platforms.

However, Hans Raj has said that the clip has been dubbed and he has nothing to do with it. He said that as Congress leaders have no issues to raise, therefore they are trying to defame him by spreading fake audio clips.

This is not the first time when Deputy Speaker’s name was the centre of controversy. Earlier this year, several screenshots of WhatsApp chats in which he was allegedly asking a woman to spend a night with him for doing her favours. However, he also made it clear that the chats are fake and made up by Youth Congress leaders.

He was also accused of slapping a school student in Chamba.

Hans Raj is MLA from Churah Legislative Assembly Constituency and presently serving as Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.