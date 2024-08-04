Dharamshala – In a dramatic breakthrough, the Kangra district police have captured an interstate gang of thieves known for their unusual and elusive methods. The gang, which had been targeting homes across Himachal Pradesh, was apprehended at a private rest house near Baglamukhi Temple.

During a press briefing on Saturday, SP Kangra Shalini Agrawal detailed the gang’s unconventional approach to committing thefts. The thieves operated in undergarments, applying oil and grease to their bodies to prevent leaving fingerprints and to slip away if confronted. Their strategy also involved using stolen two-wheelers, effectively evading identification in CCTV footage.

The arrested gang comprises ten members—eight men and two women—who have been linked to numerous thefts in Kangra, Dehra, Jawalamukhi, Una, Rakkad, Nurpur, Palampur and Dadh. The police action comes after months of investigative work following a series of thefts reported in these areas.

The gang would rent inexpensive guesthouses near temples with their families, blending in to avoid suspicion. They would conduct reconnaissance of large, roadside houses during the day, identifying targets they could easily access after dark. At night, they would use slingshots to throw stones at the houses to check if the residents were asleep and if there were any guard dogs. Once they were sure, they would use large screwdrivers and cutters to force entry by removing window grills.

The breakthrough in the investigation came after police teams, led by Superintendent of Police Kangra and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dehra Anil Kumar, analyzed CCTV footage that revealed four suspects fleeing towards Jawalamukhi on a stolen motorcycle. This lead led to the discovery of the gang’s hideout in a guesthouse in Jawalamukhi, where they had been staying from July 21 to 23.

The arrests mark a significant achievement for the Kangra police, who are now focused on recovering the stolen goods and dismantling the network further. The case highlights the innovative tactics used by modern criminals and the importance of persistent and adaptable law enforcement strategies.