Shimla – In a decisive move to streamline educational appointments, the Himachal Pradesh government has banned the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in schools on PTA, period, SMC and workload bases. The Directorate of Higher Education has issued orders to all District Deputy Directors, clarifying that the government will not provide financial aid for such appointments.

The directive comes in response to numerous complaints received by the government regarding these temporary appointments. Education department officials revealed that many of these appointees later sought permanent positions through legal avenues, causing administrative and financial complications for the government.

Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, the Director of Higher Education, emphasized the seriousness of the issue, stating, “No teacher or non-teacher can be appointed in schools on a temporary basis. Reports have been sought from schools where such appointments have been made. The government will not provide financial aid for these appointments.”

In the official letter, it has been made clear that any legal hurdles arising from these appointments will be the responsibility of the head of the concerned educational institution. Strict action will be taken against any officer found violating these orders.

This measure aims to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process in the education sector and to prevent the misuse of temporary appointments as a pathway to permanent positions.