Shimla: Giving rest to all speculations, the state Governor has appointed Maj. General (Retd) Atul Kaushik new Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.

Maj. General (Retd) Atul Kaushik, belonged to Nahan of Distt. Sirmaur of the state and he is appointed for the three years.

The Governor has also appointed Dr. Kamljeet Singh as Member of Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.

The post of Chairman was fall vacant after the completion of tenure of Dr Katoch few months back.

After opening 17 private universities in the state, 10 alone in Solan district, and pressure from the opposition party, the state government had constituted H.P. Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission to ensure to maintain standards of admission, teaching, examination, research, extension programme, appointment of qualified teachers and infrastructure.

All private universities in the state need to take prior approval from the Commission to start any course and commission also finalise the fee and other dues for the universities. Despite tall claims, Commission was also subjected to the criticism for favouring private universities. Two of private universities were also subjected to the fake degree scam since long despite the fact that the commission had complaints against them.