Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has raised serious concerns about the financial management of the current Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, demanding the immediate release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears to state employees and pensioners. Thakur accused the state government of betraying its pre-election promises and called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to issue a white paper detailing where the state’s recent loans have been spent.

Thakur criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises to employees. “Before the elections, Congress leaders publicly claimed that they would stop outsourcing and offer permanent jobs if they came to power. However, now the Chief Minister is stating on public platforms that positions will be filled through outsourcing,” he said. Thakur also expressed concern over remarks made regarding teacher salaries, suggesting that these comments further highlight the government’s inconsistency.

The opposition leader accused the Congress of making hollow promises to secure votes and then reversing its stance once in power. “Their leaders present themselves as being friendly to employees, but when decisions detrimental to these employees are made in cabinet meetings, they remain silent. Such double-faced leaders are only interested in grabbing headlines rather than working for the public good,” Thakur asserted.

Jairam Thakur also criticized the government’s financial policies, claiming that despite taking substantial loans, the administration has failed to deliver on basic financial obligations. “This government is recklessly taking loans, yet salaries are delayed, and DA and arrears are not being paid, despite earlier announcements. Even medical reimbursements have been pending for two years,” he said.

Thakur demanded that Chief Minister Sukhu issue a white paper on the state’s financial status, particularly focusing on the utilization of the approximately ₹30,000 crore in loans taken over the past 20 months. He urged the government to immediately honour its commitments to employees and pensioners, emphasizing that their rightful dues should be disbursed without further delay.