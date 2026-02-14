Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the detailed syllabus for the Teacher Screening Test to be conducted for recruitment in CBSE-affiliated government schools. The examination will be held across the state on March 22.

Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said the syllabus has been prepared as per the directions of the state government and uploaded on the official website of the Board. The screening test will be conducted for appointments in schools being affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

HPBOSE has prescribed separate syllabi for the posts of Principal, Lecturer and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), keeping in view the nature of responsibilities attached to each post.

For the post of Principal, the syllabus prioritises educational leadership, school management, inclusive education, administrative procedures, and the financial rules and provisions of the National Education Policy 2020. The focus is on assessing candidates’ ability to manage institutions and implement policy reforms effectively.

For Lecturer posts, the syllabus emphasises in-depth subject knowledge, teaching methodologies and evaluation systems. Meanwhile, candidates applying for TGT posts will be examined on educational psychology, teaching skills, lesson planning and graduate-level subject content.

The development comes after the state government decided to affiliate 140 government schools with CBSE from the next academic session. In the first phase, 99 schools have already secured affiliation, while the process for the remaining schools is underway.

In a recent high-level meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the department to expedite the affiliation process. He also approved relaxation in service conditions for the appointment of principals in these CBSE schools by reducing the required remaining service period from three years to two.

The Chief Minister stated that CBSE-affiliated government schools will have a distinct logo and uniform colour scheme. He added that the state government is committed to strengthening the quality of education and that he will personally monitor the academic progress of these institutions.