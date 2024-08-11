Shimla —A recent study conducted by the Himalayan Organization for Organic Agri Product and Research Development has revealed a troubling connection between the excessive use of pesticides in agriculture and a sharp increase in deadly diseases like cancer across Himachal Pradesh.

According to the research, 80 to 90 percent of farmers and apple growers in the state are not applying pesticides scientifically. Instead, many simply purchase and use whatever pesticides are recommended by shopkeepers, often without proper guidance or consideration of their effectiveness. This indiscriminate use of chemicals has been identified as a major factor contributing to the rise in cancer cases and other serious health issues.

The study highlights two primary ways in which this misuse of pesticides is impacting public health. First, consumers are directly ingesting contaminated food items. Second, pesticides sprayed in mountainous regions are being washed into the water supply by rain, leading to widespread contamination of drinking water sources. This double exposure is accelerating the spread of diseases.

The survey also notes a significant change in the health situation in Himachal Pradesh, with cancer cases becoming increasingly common across various districts. Long queues are now a common sight at cancer hospitals, with many patients unable to access treatment due to financial constraints.

The findings underscore the urgent need for better education and regulation around pesticide use in agriculture. Without intervention, the health crisis in Himachal Pradesh is likely to worsen, affecting not only those directly involved in farming but the entire population consuming contaminated produce and water.