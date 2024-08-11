Shimla—Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to safeguard the lives of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh amidst escalating violence following the exit of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

In his letter, Singh expressed deep concern over the “grave and alarming situation” in Bangladesh, citing reports of mass murders, destruction of temples, and widespread violence against minorities. He emphasized that the power vacuum created by the political upheaval has been exploited by extremist elements targeting the Hindu population.

“As a responsible and concerned citizen, I am deeply troubled by the safety and well-being of the minority community in Bangladesh,” Singh stated. He urged Prime Minister Modi to take “immediate and decisive action” to protect the affected communities. He also highlighted that the INDIA bloc opposition, led by the Indian National Congress, has extended full support to the government in addressing this issue.

Singh proposed several key actions for the Indian government, including a strong condemnation of the violence, the provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected, and diplomatic engagement with the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of minority rights. He also suggested that India consider offering asylum to those seeking refuge and implement additional diplomatic measures to secure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Notably, Vikramaditya Singh is the first leader of the Congress party to publicly condemn the crimes against Hindus in Bangladesh. He concluded his letter by urging Prime Minister Modi to personally intervene in the matter, stressing that “the minority community in Bangladesh looks up to India for support and protection in these difficult times.”