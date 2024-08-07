Vikramaditya Singh Meets Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun today. The discussion centered around the urgent need to address the issues surrounding the Yamuna Bridge near Paonta Sahib and the development of a traffic diversion plan for its repair and rehabilitation.

Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the critical condition of the Yamuna Bridge, which serves as a vital link between the two states. He pointed out that the bridge shows signs of fissures and heavy vibrations during vehicle movements, necessitating immediate refurbishment. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways approved the rehabilitation of the bridge on December 22, 2020. The State PWD awarded the rehabilitation work on September 18, 2021, with a budget allocation of Rs. 1.44 Crore. However, the project has faced delays due to the requirement of closing the bridge for at least two months to replace its bearings.

To facilitate the repair work, Singh emphasized the need for a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and goods during the bridge’s closure.

Expedited Construction of Naitwar-Pujarli Road

Minister Singh also pressed for the expedited construction of the Naitwar (Uttarakhand) to Pujarli (Himachal Pradesh) road. This route is crucial for connecting remote areas during winter and monsoon seasons. Singh noted that residents of Dodra Kawar face isolation and lack of connectivity due to harsh weather conditions and urged Chief Minister Dhami to accelerate the pending construction process to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity during winters.