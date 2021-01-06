Shimla: To ensure appointment with Chief Minister and to make it hassle free and transparent, the Himachal Pradesh government has started online appointment booking.

The state Chief Minister on Wednesday launched a ‘Visitor Management Software’ which would facilitate all the citizens and people willing to take appointment from the CM.

The willing people can now apply online for taking appointment.

The Chief Minister also launched a Mobile App ‘Vidhayak e-Mitra Seva’. The Application would facilitate the legislatures in effective monitoring and follows up of their projects being implementing in their respective constituencies.

The MLA Dashboard or ‘Constituency Monitoring Dashboard’ will provide date of constituencies to all MLAs related to developmental works, priorities, problems of citizens, references given to CM, details of beneficiaries of various schemes of the State Government, developmental works of different scheme related to their constituencies at a click of button.