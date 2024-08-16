The Shimla Film Festival began its three-day celebration of global cinema and cultural exchange today, featuring 105 films from 27 countries and 22 Indian states. Dr. Pankaj Lalit, Director of the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated the event at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Lalit emphasized the importance of cultural events like the Shimla Film Festival in promoting Himachal Pradesh as a destination for arts and cinema. He noted that the festival serves as a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers, helping to foster international cultural exchanges.

“Shimla has long been a place where art and culture thrive. The Shimla Film Festival reflects our commitment to supporting and celebrating artistic talent from around the world,” said Dr. Lalit. He also opened a photo gallery tribute to actors Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, marking the centenary of both film legends.

National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, who attended the festival, participated in an interactive session after the screening of her latest film. Known for her roles in “Bandit Queen” and “Water,” Biswas discussed the challenges and rewards of working in the film industry and the increasing recognition of regional films on the international stage.

“The film industry journey has been challenging but rewarding,” Biswas shared. “Festivals like the Shimla Film Festival are essential for providing a space where diverse voices can be heard and appreciated.”

The festival will continue over the next two days with more film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals. Additionally, special screenings are being held at the Model Central Jail in Kanda and Nahan, extending the festival’s reach to a broader audience.

The Shimla Film Festival, with participation from 27 countries and 22 Indian states, stands as a significant event, highlighting the art of storytelling from diverse cultures and perspectives.