Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has announced to establish a State-Level Model Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center at Kotla Barog, in the Pachhad sub-division of Sirmour district. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to individuals battling substance addiction, helping them overcome their dependence on drugs and reintegrate into society as self-sufficient individuals.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the growing issue of drug abuse in the state. “We have implemented various initiatives to raise awareness about substance abuse among our youth, aiming to prevent them from falling prey to this menace. However, we must also support those who are already struggling with addiction and are determined to break free. The establishment of this State-Level Model Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center is a key part of our strategy to tackle this challenge,” the Chief Minister stated.

The center will play a crucial role in addressing the escalating drug abuse crisis in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the increasing use of synthetic substances in both rural and urban areas. The facility will offer a wide range of services within a single complex, addressing the severe health and social issues associated with drug addiction.

The proposed center will feature accommodations, including rooms and dormitories, toilets, and dining areas, as well as recreational spaces, a library, a mini gymnasium, and facilities for sports, meditation, and yoga. Additionally, it will provide skill development and vocational training, in-house treatment, and essential services such as food, clothing, and laundry facilities. This holistic approach is designed to standardize treatment and rehabilitation services while offering crucial support and recovery pathways for those affected by addiction.

With a 100-bed capacity, evenly split between male and female patients, the center aims to guide the state’s youth away from drugs and towards positive contributions to society. The selected site for the facility spans 157 bighas and seven biswas, offering ample space for development. Existing buildings on the site can be repurposed with minor repairs, and additional infrastructure is planned. The Public Works Department has been tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to advance the project.

“The establishment of this center demonstrates the government’s commitment to tackling the drug abuse crisis and providing crucial support for individuals in need of rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” said the Chief Minister. “Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalized, the state government will allocate sufficient funds for the construction of the Model Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, adequate staffing will be ensured for the proper care of the center’s residents,” concluded the Chief Minister.