State Honors Excellence: Prerna Srot Samman and Civil Services Awards Presented

Dehra – In a ceremony marked by pride and recognition, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured distinguished individuals with the Himachal Gaurav Puraskar at the state-level Independence Day function held at Shaheed Bhuvnesh Dogra Ground in Dehra, Kangra district. Kehar Singh Thakur, Prof. Keshav Ram Sharma, and Poonam Thakur were the esteemed recipients of this prestigious award, celebrated for their outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to their respective fields, bringing honour and pride to Himachal Pradesh.

The event, attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, government officials, and the general public, served as a celebration of excellence and service.

Alongside the Himachal Gaurav Puraskar, the Civil Services Award was presented to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. This department was recognized for its pioneering work in digital governance, which has significantly modernized administrative processes and made government services more accessible to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The Prerna Srot Samman was awarded to three remarkable individuals who have inspired many through their exceptional work. Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director General of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, Satya Prakash Sharma, founder of the Divya Manv Jyoti Seva Trust, and Prof. Mahesh Verma were honoured for their significant contributions in their respective fields, setting a high standard for community service and dedication.

A Special Award was also presented to Arunoday Sharma, popularly known as the “KBC Boy,” recognizing his extraordinary achievements at a young age. Arunoday has become a symbol of knowledge and learning, inspiring many through his remarkable journey and contributions to promoting education.

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhu praised the awardees, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and celebrating those who work tirelessly for the betterment of society. “These awards are more than just accolades; they are a reflection of the values we hold dear as a community. The dedication and commitment of these individuals make Himachal Pradesh proud and serve as an inspiration to us all,” he stated.

The Independence Day function was a fitting occasion to honour these exceptional individuals and organizations, whose work continues to uplift and inspire the people of Himachal Pradesh.