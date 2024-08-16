Shimla – In a striking display of political double standards, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has turned his focus to blaming the previous BJP government for the state’s financial difficulties, despite his own party’s unfulfilled promises. During the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress, led by Sukhu, had pledged to provide 300 free units of electricity as part of its “10 Guarantees.” This promise was instrumental in securing voter support, yet nearly two years into its tenure, the Congress government has failed to deliver on this commitment.

Instead of fulfilling its campaign promises, the Sukhu administration has shifted the blame onto the former BJP regime, accusing it of financial mismanagement. In his address at the state-level Independence Day celebration, CM Sukhu criticized the BJP for decisions that have allegedly plunged the state into financial turmoil. He highlighted that the BJP’s waiver of electricity and water bills led to a burden of ₹780 crore on the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and ₹300 crore on the Jal Shakti Department within just one year. Sukhu claimed these actions were taken for short-term political gains, without considering the long-term financial impact on the state.

Hypocrisy and Broken Promises

Observers and critics alike are pointing out the hypocrisy in the Congress government’s narrative. While the financial strain imposed by the BJP’s policies may be real, the Congress’s failure to fulfill its own election promises reveals a troubling pattern of political opportunism. The Congress government’s strategy of deflecting blame, rather than addressing its own shortcomings, has raised serious concerns about its commitment to the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This pattern of making grand promises to win elections, only to shift blame when those promises go unmet, is a recurring issue in politics. It not only undermines public trust but also erodes the credibility of those in power. The inability to deliver on electoral promises, coupled with the practice of scapegoating predecessors, has left many questioning the sincerity of political leaders.

The economic consequences of these political maneuvers are severe. Himachal Pradesh is currently grappling with a significant debt crisis, worsened by unfulfilled promises and ongoing blame games. The burden of these political actions ultimately falls on the public, who are left to navigate the resulting financial instability.