Cabinet to Review Major Educational Reforms on August 8; Government to Introduce New Courses and Close Unpopular Ones in Colleges

Shimla – In a move to modernize and enhance the efficiency of its education system, Himachal Pradesh is set to implement an AI-driven attendance system for teachers. This initiative is part of a broader set of educational reforms that will be reviewed in the upcoming cabinet meeting on August 8.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur recently held an extensive meeting with department officials at the state secretariat, focusing on significant changes across the education sector, from schools to colleges and universities. Among the key points discussed was the introduction of an AI-based system to monitor teacher attendance, which will link teachers’ mobile locations with their attendance records. This initiative, currently in an experimental phase under a new agency, aims to ensure accuracy and accountability in teacher attendance.

In addition to the AI attendance system, the meeting addressed several other critical reforms. The government plans to close down courses in government degree colleges that are no longer in demand and introduce new courses in areas where there is a specific need. This strategic move is intended to align educational offerings more closely with student and regional demands, ensuring that resources are utilized effectively and students receive relevant education.

Furthermore, a new guideline is being developed to standardize the process of merging government schools. This guideline will serve as a standard operating procedure for future decisions regarding school closures and mergers, ensuring consistency and clarity. Recently, the cabinet decided to close or merge about 450 schools with low enrollment. The new guideline will provide detailed considerations and steps for these closures.

The restructuring plan also includes the rationalization of schools to optimize resources and improve the quality of education. Additionally, the Education Minister has directed the restructuring of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

Several of these matters will be taken up in the cabinet meeting on August 8, marking a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to reform and modernize its education sector.