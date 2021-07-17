New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at New Delhi.

Chief Minister congratulated Anurag Singh Thakur on his elevation as a cabinet minister and added that it was a matter of pride for the state.

As per the official statement, CM Jai Ram Thakur discussed strengthening sports infrastructure in the state especially the construction of Indoor Stadiums which could help young sportsmen of the state.

CM asked Union Minister to strengthen the radio network in the state.

Anurag Singh Thakur assured of all possible support to the state.

Shimla MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap and Deputy Resident Commissioner Pankaj Sharma accompanied the Chief Minister.