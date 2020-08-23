Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti as chairman of the Sixth Finance Commission.

Satti will also enjoy the status of Cabinet minister. Satti, a three-term legislator from Una assembly segment, was the state BJP chief from 2012 to 2020. He had lost the 2017 Assembly Election from Una assembly segment.

The commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to them. Its ex-officio members will include Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments.

The advisor planning will function as ex-officio member secretary of the 6th Finance Commission

The commission will make recommendations to the state government for streamlining the work of these departments.

The tenure of the commission is fixed from the date of issuance of the notification and it will make its report available by December 31, 2021, covering a period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.